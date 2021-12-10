Kuai Token (KT) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and $629,521.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00211105 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.