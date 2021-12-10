Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,579. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

