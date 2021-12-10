Kurt L. Darrow Sells 27,529 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

