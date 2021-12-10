L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

