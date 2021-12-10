Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $713.98

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $713.98 and last traded at $709.89, with a volume of 7017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $706.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

