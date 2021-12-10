Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $620.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $626,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

