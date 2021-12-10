Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of LSTR opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.