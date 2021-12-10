Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

LPI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 452,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.17. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

