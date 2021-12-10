Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.84. 2,227,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,027. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

