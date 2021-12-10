Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LTCH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25. Latch has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

