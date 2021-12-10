Laurentian Increases Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.73 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.