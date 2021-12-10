Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 300 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $262.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $165.82 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $7.95 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Winmark by 21.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 15.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

