Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys 12,000 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

