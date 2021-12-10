Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.