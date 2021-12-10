Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.76

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $19.83. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 37,239 shares.

LGGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

