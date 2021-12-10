Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,413 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lennox International stock opened at $327.91 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.34.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
