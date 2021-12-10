Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,413 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $327.91 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.34.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

