Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

