Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 6,356,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

