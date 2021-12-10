LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.76. LianBio shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

