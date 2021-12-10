Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

