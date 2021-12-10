Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) target price on the stock.

Genus stock opened at GBX 4,916 ($65.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 68.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,331.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,383.89. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 4,014 ($53.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($59,620.74). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($74.46), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,489,192.41).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

