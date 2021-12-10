Liberum Capital Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 245

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LON IKA opened at GBX 193.75 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.21. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.78). The company has a market capitalization of £303.96 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

