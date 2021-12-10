LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,930. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

