Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.57.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.69. 32,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.26. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

