Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.57.
LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company.
In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.69. 32,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.26. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
