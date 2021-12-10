Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,468 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,067,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $22.00.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.