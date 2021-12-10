Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 465.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,200,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 262,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

