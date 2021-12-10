Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

