Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0674 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $7.60 million and $1,873.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.