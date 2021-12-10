LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

