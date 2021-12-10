Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.