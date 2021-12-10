$LONDON (LONDON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $514.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. $LONDON has a market cap of $994,531.28 and $514.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, $LONDON has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

