Loop Capital Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $65.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.