Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

LOVE opened at $82.17 on Thursday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

