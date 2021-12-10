LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.54. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 5,916 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 104.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

