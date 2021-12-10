Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.43. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 10,890 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

