Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on the stock.
LUCE opened at GBX 339.52 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.44. The company has a market cap of £545.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.
Luceco Company Profile
