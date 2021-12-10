Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on the stock.

LUCE opened at GBX 339.52 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.44. The company has a market cap of £545.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

