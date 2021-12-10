Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
