LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

