Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $47,400,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.