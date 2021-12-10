Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $538.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.10 million and the lowest is $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MSGE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

