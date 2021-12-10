Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.23. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 14,659 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$588.84 million and a P/E ratio of -32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.33.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

