Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 4,076 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

