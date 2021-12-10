Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 5.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.20. 6,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,481,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

