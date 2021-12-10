MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 7.4%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 3,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

