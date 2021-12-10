Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

