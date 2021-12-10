Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 75.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.15 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.