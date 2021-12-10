Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $57,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $171.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

