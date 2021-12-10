Massnet Market Capitalization Tops $6.35 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Massnet has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Massnet has traded down 60.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00364858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

