Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,075.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $91,075.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 44% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.08 or 0.08249336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00076578 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

