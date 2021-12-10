Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head to Head Analysis

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

This table compares Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.22 $303.00 million ($1.16) -24.97 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.24 N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $45.54, indicating a potential upside of 57.25%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

